We humans believe that we are superior to animals. We have the ability to think, learn, innovate, invent and communicate. We can control our environment too. We are the masters of our planet. Animals are simply prompted by their instincts.

However, there are instances when humans learn from animals. We look to nature for inspiration for improving our way of living. Through adaptation and evolution in thousands or millions of years, animals have special abilities which humans are trying to discover. Scientists study these animal traits and imitates them or uses them as inspiration for developing new technology and systems. This scientific method is called biomimicry. I scanned the internet and found some of these nature-inspired innovations.

Shark and beaver inspired swimsuit- Sharks are good swimmers because of their skin. Seen under an electron microscope, sharkskin is made up of countless overlapping scales called dermal denticles. The denticles have grooves running down their length in alignment with water flow. These grooves disrupt the formation of eddies, or turbulent swirls of slower water, making the water pass by faster. Scientists have been able to replicate dermal denticles in swimsuits and the bottom of boats. The rough shape also discourages parasitic growth such as algae and barnacles. Scientists are applying the technique to create surfaces in hospitals that resist bacteria growth.

Beavers have a thick layer of blubber that keeps them warm while they're diving and swimming in their water environments. Their fur is so dense that it traps warm pockets of air in between the layers, keeping these aquatic mammals not only warm, but dry. Engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of created a rubbery, fur-like pelts they say could make "bioinspired materials," such as wetsuits.

Aerodynamic fins - Whales are able to dive hundreds of feet below the surface and stay there for hours. Scientists at Duke University, West Chester University and the U.S. Naval Academy discovered that the bumps at the front edge of a whale fin greatly increase its efficiency, reducing drag by 32 percent and increasing lift by 8 percent. Companies are applying the idea to wind turbine blades, cooling fans, airplane wings and propellers.

Natural adhesive - Many species of gecko can walk up smooth surfaces like stone walls and even glass. Scientists studied the pads on the toes of one species, the Tokay gecko, and discovered that tiny, microscopic hairs help them “stick” to surfaces. Mimicking gecko toes led to the development of adhesives, a way to close wounds without stitches, and more.

We don’t only learn from animals, but from plants too. Burr, a seed that bears hooks or teeth which will attach themselves to animal fur or human clothing, inspired the development of Velcro. The lotus flower inspired the development of a paint that pushes away dust and dirt, diminishing the need to wash the outside of a house. The lotus flower micro-rough surface naturally repels dust and dirt particles, keeping its petals sparkling clean.

Nature at its best. Praise be the Creator!