BIR put up measures for tax compliance

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) in Central Luzon is putting in place measures to ensure proper tax compliance, including efforts that will allow taxpayers to pay their dues correctly and on time.

BIR Revenue Region No. 4 Assistant Regional Director Marlon Mendoza said the bureau is undergoing digitization efforts to streamline the processes of filing and paying taxes.

These include the Revie Chatbot, the Electronic Filing and Payment System, the Online Registration and Update System, and the Internal Revenue Integrated System.

"We are really accelerating the payment of taxes. Also, we are improving our facilities to make the payment process for correct and timely taxes faster and more efficient," Mendoza said.

He noted the importance of continuous dialogue with taxpayers to address their concerns and promote timely tax payments, which is essential for the government to meet its needs.

Mendoza added that for those struggling to pay taxes, there are options in which taxpayers can reduce their obligations.

"Taxpayers needing to reduce their obligations can seek judicial compromise through the Court of Tax Appeals. They can also visit their respective Revenue District Office to explore possible installment payments if they are willing to comply. All taxpayers are treated equally, regardless of their status or business size," Mendoza said.

"The BIR is not here to destroy or shut down your business. Our purpose is to collect from you and ensure that you comply by paying the correct and timely taxes. So, we are your partners," he said.

The provinces of Central Luzon under BIR Revenue Region No. 4 include Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, and Aurora, while Bulacan fallse under BIR Revenue Region No. 5