Bistro alley @ SM City Clark: A must try!

Satisfy your gastronomical cravings at the Bistro alley at the Skyline of SM City Clark.

Resto crawling allows you to explore various palatable cuisine from different restos and offers signature dishes.

Bistro alley at the skyline of SM City Clark brings you a variety of food choicesfrom restos like: Modedrn Shang, Italiannis, Texas Redhouse, Denny's, TGI Fridays, Watami.

Each dining experience from each resto offers an inventive dishes crafted with passion. All dishes are delivered right on time to ensure their guests perfect dining experience.

* * *

Derek Ramsay denies Sarah Lahbati going to their home in Ayala, Alabang "bloodied".

Couples Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna,Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati are neighbors in Ayala, Alabang.

"Yung duguan na yan, ewan ko ba. Ewan ko saan galing yan." Says Derek i his interview.

"Si Sarah talagang pumupunta yan dito sa bahay. Kasi kaibigan niya yung friend ni Ellen..si Vito Selma, sikat na furniture designer from Cebu yun.

"Tsaka uung anak ni Sarah tsaka yung anak namin ni Ellen they both go to the same school.

"Basta si Sarah, parang two times pa lang, or three times nagounta dito para bisitahin si Vito na best friend ni Ellen kasi may colab di sila sa furniture.

"Talagang hindi pumunta si Sarah dito ng duguan . Kasi kung duguan siyang pumunta dito, ako mismo pupunta dun sa bahay ni Richard at kakausapin ko siya.

"This is between Richard and Sarah".

"I think all parties should keep quiet, kasi in my experience, people who talk more are the ones na may itinatago..

"Both parties are keeping quiet and it's sad na may ganito.

"Pero ang dapat talagang pinag-iisipan , as a guest, kasi family man na talaga ako, nakakaawa...yung mga bata.