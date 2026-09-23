Biz expos to boost Pampanga economy

Showcasing established and emerging businesses through expositions will help in boosting the local economy, businessman and Pampanga Business Circle (PBC) senior fellow Rene Romero said.

Romero made the statement during the opening of the One Pampanga Food and Beverage Expo 2026 at SMX Clark over the weekend.

Organized by PBC Fellows Felix Asuncion and Chie Basco, the expo brought together established brands and start-up businesses in the food and beverage sector in Pampanga.

Romero said such activities create opportunities for entrepreneurs by connecting them with market.

“This is one way of helping the business sector and the consumer to meet together and see for themselves ano ba ang market and trend ngayon,” Romero said.

He said holding similar exhibitions in Pampanga will give local entrepreneurs a venue to showcase their products while allowing them to gauge consumer demand and keep track of market trends.

Romero said start-ups may also benefit from interacting with established brands and learning from their experience.

“Annually, gagawin ito and I’m sure itong mga participants ay magkakaroon ng opportunity na mapalaki ang business nila, at makakatulong pa sa ibang gustong sumali in the future,” he said.