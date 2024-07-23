Bizman elated after PBBM banned POGO

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Businessman and civic leader Rene Romero said he was elated over the declaration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ban all Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO) in the province.

Romero was among the personalities who pushed for the banning of POGOs due to their negative effects on the community.

Immediately after the discovery of the illegal activities in the Lucky South 99 in Porac last month, Romero appealed for a “ban on legal and illegal Pogos in the whole of Pampanga.”

He cited the POGO’s minimal contribution to the local economy.

Romero claimed that the online gaming firms destroyed the reputation of the province as an ideal investment haven.

“As one of the first to advocate for banning POGOs, I am personally delighted to hear President BBM announce the ban on POGOs nationwide. This is exactly what I have been hoping the President would say!,” said Romero.

The Pampanga Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc., where Romero serves as a director, has also called for a ban on POGO following the raid on the Lucky South 99 hub in Porac.

The chamber said that POGO companies, which were associated with illegal activities, deter legitimate businesses and investments, as they have damaged Pampanga's reputation as a safe and viable business destination.