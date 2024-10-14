Bizman leads fundraising for chapel improvement

SANTO TOMAS — Businessman and actor Raymond Ronquillo spearheaded a fundraising for the construction of the retablo mayor of San Vicente Ferrer Chapel in his hometown of Sto. Tomas.

Ronquillo, who is eyeing the mayoralty seat here, said he sought the assistance of his friends to fund the phase 2 of the improvement of the chapel’s altar.

Ronquillo said he was able to raise P750,000 in less than an hour of phone calls with his friends.

He added that the amount surpassed the initial project estimate of P50,000, as provided by the Parish Pastoral Council (PPC).

“Hindi po ito galing sa akin. Nagmula po ito sa ating mga kaibigan, ako po ay naging instrumento lamang. Actually ang hinihingi lang po ay P700,000 pero nakalikom po ako ng P750,000 at lahat po iyon ibibigay natin para mapatapos po natin itong retablo dito sa San Vicente,” he said.

Ronquillo, together with his mother and runningmate, former Mayor Gloria “Ninang” Ronquillo; and sister and councilorable, former Sangguniang Kabataan President Ara Ronquillo, turned over the raised funds to the San Vicente Ferrer PPC on Sunday, after attending the morning mass.

The mayoralty candidate said it is not the first time the Ronquillo family has contributed to chapel improvements in their hometown.

His late father, former Mayor Romeo “Ninong” Ronquillo provided support to the St. Francis of Assisi Chapel in Barangay San Matias several years ago