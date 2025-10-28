Bizman urges disclosure of CSFWD-PrimeWater JVA

Businessman Rene Romero has reiterated his call for full public disclosure of the Joint Venture Agreement forged between the City of San Fernando Water District and the PrimeWater.

The City Government of San Fernando earlier sought clarification from the water utility following service issues raised by many concessionaires.

Romero said "the situation now needs transparency, accountability, and cooperation, not conflict."

“For the record, I have repeatedly requested a copy of the Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) between PrimeWater and our local Water District. However, until this day, no copy has been provided. This is a matter of serious concern, because we, the subscribers, the taxpayers, and the consumers, are the stakeholders who ultimately bear the consequences and the cost of this agreement,” Romero stated in a social media post.

The businessman is also asking for clear timelines and action plans from PrimeWater to address the issues and improve services.

He is also seeking for a structured and regular public consultation mechanism where consumers can be informed and heard.

“We are not asking for anything beyond what is fair and lawful. We simply want what is right, clean, reliable, and sufficient water for our households and our communities,” Romero added.