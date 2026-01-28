Bizmen raise alarm over Candating dike failures

A business group in Pampanga has raised concern over the repeated collapse of Candating flood control project in Arayat.

The Pampanga Business Chamber (PBC), a newly formed organization composed of business leaders in the province, expressed alarm after the controversial flood control structure collapsed for the third time on January 23, 2026.

Citing reports from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the group called for independent geotechnical assessments, third-party soil testing, and project oversight to determine the cause of the repeated dike damage.

The PBC said a "thorough and credible" investigation is necessary to protect lives, livelihoods, and economic activity across Pampanga.

“Every collapse of this flood control project endangers families and businesses alike. Flood control must be resilient, accountable, and life-saving, not a revolving door of repairs,” Rene G. Romero of the PBC said.

The PBC, which is set to launch this week, said it aims to serve as a vanguard for public safety, good governance, and economic protection in Pampanga.

The group vowed to continue monitoring all major infrastructure projects in the province to help protect lives and properties.