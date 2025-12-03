BJMP: Alice Guo set for CIW transfer within the week

MANILA - The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) on Wednesday confirmed it has received the commitment order to transfer dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo from the Pasig City Jail Female Dormitory to the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong City.

“We will transfer (her) within the week,” BJMP spokesperson Jail Supt. Jayrex Bustinera told the Philippine News Agency in a phone interview, but declined to elaborate for security reasons.

Guo will be transferred after being sentenced to life imprisonment by a Pasig Regional Trial Court for qualified trafficking.

The CIW previously said Guo and her two cohorts, Jaimielyn Santos Cruz and Rachelle Joan Malonzo Carreon, upon their arrival, will undergo a five-day protocol quarantine at its Reception Diagnostic Center (RDC), for medical examinations.

Then, Guo and her cohorts will be transferred to the regular RDC dormitory for a mandatory orientation, diagnostics and qualifications for 60 days before their transfer to their regular dormitory at the Maximum Security Camp, the CIW further noted.

Hunt for Cassandra Ong

Meanwhile, efforts to locate and arrest Cassandra Li Ong and all her co-accused in the case of qualified human trafficking are ongoing and will be further stepped up, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Acting PNP Chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez, Jr. said he has already tasked the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to intensify the operation not only against Ong but also the other accused in the case related to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators.

“We do not only focus on Ms. Ong. We will also make sure that all the respondents, whether they are in the Philippines or abroad, will be located and taken to the court that issued the arrest warrant,” said Nartatez.

More than 50 people were charged for qualified human trafficking in connection with the alleged scam hub operated by Lucky South 99. Aside from Ong, also charged was lawyer Harry Roque.

In May of this year, the Angeles, Pampanga Regional Trial Court Branch 118 issued warrants of arrest against Ong and other suspects for qualified human trafficking, in connection with the alleged scam hub operated by Lucky South 99.

Ong is the alleged representative of the closed POGO hub.

The Court of Appeals recently dismissed Ong’s petition challenging the DOJ’s resolution indicting her.

On Tuesday, Malacanang said Ong is still in the Philippines based on the records, amid reports that she was last monitored to be in Japan.

“The Philippine National Police is an integral part of our justice system. Our mandate is to serve the order of the court, and in this case, locate and bring all the accused for them to face the charges against them. We are committed to complying with the court order,” said Nartatez. (PNA)