Blessed Mother identifies 3 diseases coming simultaneously

In her message on Aug. 22, 2024, Our Blessed Mother warned that “three diseases will occur at the same time.”

Indeed, Heaven is not short of warning us of serious ailments through messages what are rather quite specific. Before the Covid 19 pandemic, for example, Our Blessed Mother told stigmatist mystic Luz de Maria de Bonilla on Oct. 8, 2015: “Misused science has penetrated pharmacological industries so that they dare to create vaccines contaminated with viruses to bring death or disease to human beings.”

Now we know that Covid 19 was from a laboratory in Wuhan, China and a growing number of world-renowned experts are blaming mRNA vaccines for the so-called “die suddenly” cases, as well as “excess deaths” in well-vaccinated countries.

Recall, too, what Our Lord Jesus told Luz on Nov. 11, 2018: “My Beloved People, many diseases loom over Humanity and I mention it and make it known to you so that you can protect yourself. Viruses swarm with the air and you must protect yourself, which is why My Mother has given you and will continue to give you the natural medicines necessary for you to put them into practice, because some viruses have been deformed in laboratories so that they do not react. before man's medicines. It will be then when the unbelievers, having to make use of how much is found in Nature and My Mother has mentioned to them, look surprised at how health, if it is Our Will, is recovered.”

Specific cures and prophylaxis have also been identified from Heaven. Consider what Our Lord Jesus also told Luz on July 6, 2021: “My Beloved People, to keep the immune system elevated, consume moringa, for no more than two weeks, then rest for three weeks and start again. Take green tea, not excessively.”

On Aug. 22, 2022 as Covid 19 began to wane, Our Lord also said: “Pray children, pray, the new disease is very serious and contagious until it becomes fatal. Protect your immune system and have it ready calendula cream and the moringa so they can take it.”

This year, just last Aug. 22, Our Blessed Mother had another message to Luz, again touching on the coming of more diseases. She said (as translated from Spanish with underscoring retained):

“My beloved children, I love you; I love you all, and I wait for you to guide you to My Divine Son.

“Beloved children: I BEG YOU TO PREPARE YOURSELVES WITH WHAT IS NECESSARY FOR YOU TO FACE THE EVENTS ALREADY ADVANCED BY THOSE WHO POSSESS POWER WITH MISUSED SCIENCE.

“The advancement of the disease increases with force, since it has been spread in several countries.

“I alerted you of a rapidly contagious variant of leprosy in My call of April 23,2024 and on May 20, 2024 I alerted you of a disease caused by the mutation of a previous one and you did not take it into account...

“On March 27, 2023 and May 28,2024, My beloved St. Michael the Archangel warned you that this disease was already on Earth and you did not take it into account...

“This virus is painful because of the rashes on the skin, which become infected and thus reproduce in the body. You already know the plants necessary to fight the disease, provided that the disease is discovered and combated quickly.

“Little children, not all organisms are the same nor do they respond in the same way, so be on alert and at the slightest sign use calendula, fumitory plant, St. Michael's Oil, Good Samaritan Oil and moringa.

“Beloved children, other viruses are approaching mankind and restricting you from moving from one place to another.

“Rats are the cause of another severe disease spreading in several countries due to the carelessness of human creatures.

“THREE DISEASES WILL OCCUR AT THE SAME TIME: the virus of the previous pandemic that breaks out again, the leprosy variant, and the disease transmitted by rats…

“This coupled with the state of alert in the midst of the very imminent World War III leads all mankind to be on alert.

“FIRST GROW SPIRITUALLY, TAKE SERIOUSLY THE PATH TO MY DIVINE SON AND BE OBEDIENT TO THE REQUESTS OF THE PATERNAL HOUSE THAT CALLS YOU TO SAVE THE SOUL.

“Children, you wish to continue in the fight towards Truth, towards remaining united to My Divine Son, then go into the knowledge of the Holy Scriptures. Know the Holy Scriptures

“You need to be attentive to the reactions of nature because earthquakes are becoming more frequent and their intensity is increasing, as well as affecting the core of the Earth to shake strongly. Little children, the Earth has weakened, water is advancing over it becoming more sea and less land.

“An object from Space is approaching the Earth, grazing the atmosphere from afar, causing a strong movement in the tectonic faults and great devastation.

“Little children, this Mother loves you and as far as the Holy Trinity allows Me, I announce events to you.

“Pray My children, pray, this time of the year is dangerous, events are happening that you did not expect, as you consider them more distant, but in the face of humanity so dehumanized, Godless, and devil-loving you are going to taste a bitter chalice.

“Pray, My children, pray, come to My Immaculate Heart, enter into My Heart where I will instruct you in the way of faith, in the way of humility, in the way of hope, in the way of charity. He who possesses humility possesses a great treasure. Children, the haughty minds and hearts will suffer more at the moment of facing trials.

“The powerful of great nations will not wait, they will enter into wrath and what has been postponed will happen: the Third World War.

“Beloved of My Divine Son: THE HOLY SPIRIT IS WITHIN EVERY HUMAN CREATURE INDICATING TO THEM THE BEST PATH: THE BLESSING YOU RECEIVE FROM THE HOLY SPIRIT IS INFINITE, THEREFORE MAINTAIN YOUR EFFORTS TO STAY ON THE PATH OF GOOD, REJECTING EVIL.

“You are beloved of the Holy Trinity. You are beloved of this your Mother and protected by St. Michael the Archangel. I ask you for one more effort.

“Receive My Motherly Love, I love you, I bless you.”