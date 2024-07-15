Blessed Mother pleads: “Join the ranks of the army of the end times”

Especially in our unusually troubled times, Catholics have a very important role, even a salvific one, on behalf of mankind. God, through the Catholic church, has provided them easier means to reach their final eternal destination, as well as the opportunity to direct others, including pagans, towards the same end: Heaven.

The means, however, is the way of the cross. If you’re a Catholic who lives largely on pomp and pleasure, leisure and luxurious travels, etc. , think twice before thus concluding “God is good” which is somehow dousing that way which is the cross.

Indeed, all saints, even those who were born to be kings, voluntarily submitted themselves to trials, both physical and spiritual. They firmly believed in the way of the cross, and knew too that they could carry the cross for others who otherwise would not.

Thus, as the threats of more sufferings- both wrought by Nature and man- rise clearer on the horizon, Catholics can resort to prayers prescribed as efficacious by the Church, and perform pernances not only for themselves but also for others. Modern Catholic prophets say dire events they warn about could be forestalled this way, while some other prophecies (apparently including a world war) could only be assuaged.

There is still time for all, especially Catholics, to lessen the impact of dire prophecies pending in our times. But the time, alas, does not seem to be long.

As much was said by Our Blessed Mother last July 4, in her message to third-degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla. I share the message as follows, as translated from Spanish (with capitals retained:

“Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart,

“I CALL YOU TO REMAIN ON ALERT FACING THE ATTACKS OF THE INFERNAL ENEMY.

“You cannot see him – some of you have not yet felt him – but other brothers and sisters of yours are indeed feeling him because they are suffering under the great shadow, the great enemy that is war.

“How war scourges man himself and how human wickedness makes martyrs of the innocent without any softening of hearts!

“My little children: INNER CHANGE IS URGENT; IT IS URGENT THAT YOU JOIN THE RANKS OF THE ARMY OF THE END TIMES THAT IS THE ARMY OF THE APOSTLES OF THE END TIMES, DISTINGUISHED BY BEING LOVING, BY POSSESSING LOVE, NOURISHING THEMSELVES ON AND LIVING ACCORDING TO LOVE.

“My little children, those who mistreat a humble brother or sister, who set out to persecute the instruments of My Son, are living in darkness and will only emerge from this darkness when they manage to repent from the heart.

“My little children, I am your Mother and I will be with you until the end of the times.

“My little children, I love you and keep you within My Immaculate Heart and within My Maternal Womb so that you may grow as experts in love, and the rest will be added unto you.

“My little children: I LOVE YOU AND MY DIVINE SON LOVES YOU INFINITELY...

THERE IS STILL TIME FOR REPENTANCE – YOU CAN STILL BECOME NEW CREATURES, FOR WAR IS NOT ONLY WAGED WITH WEAPONS: THE WAR IS A SPIRITUAL WAR AND IS BEING COMMANDED BY SATAN HIMSELF.

“Therefore, rejoice in suffering, rejoice in your pain, rejoice in offering to My divine Son what others cannot, because he who gives the most, receives the most and he who suffers the most is glorified – he who suffers by the Will of My divine Son, that is, not by his own will. Be kind, be charitable, be free of attachments, be patient, and be loving.

“Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, as the time of times generated by the man of power draws nearer, so does the moment when My divine Son will intervene and punish humanity by means of the revelations that you already know.

“Creation and nature itself, knowing that everything is approaching and that it is mostly going to be destroyed at this time, is reacting and will continue to react. This is why the waters are purifying the earth, the winds are shaking everything, the water of the seas is rushing in toward the coasts and beyond; this is why the volcanoes will erupt in a chain, even the most dangerous ones, because Creation perceives what man has planned. For this reason, little children, being creatures of My divine Son, change; repent before the dreaded moment arrives.

“MY DIVINE SON IS IN YOU AT ALL TIMES; HE ACCOMPANIES YOU AND THIS MOTHER WILL NOT FORSAKE YOU; you must continue in this strength, little children, spreading the word allowed by the Divine Will before everything is extinguished and you are unable to hear the Divine Calls. You will, however, be able to hear the Holy Spirit, enlightening you in your daily work and actions.

“I bless you, children, in the Name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Amen.” (End of quote.)

Meanwhile, Our Blessed Mother also gave mystic Pedro Regis another message on July 7, 2024. The message also cited the way of the cross as a path to victory. The message:

“Dear children: courage! There is no victory without the cross. Trust in Jesus and everything will end well for you. My Jesus awaits your sincere and courageous witness.

“Do not forget: It is in this life, and not in another, that you must manifest your love and fidelity to the Lord. I ask you to be good to one another. Fill yourselves with the Love of the Lord, for only thus can you achieve holiness.

“You live in the time worse than the time of the Flood and the time has come for your return. Repent and turn to My Son Jesus.

“Approach the confessional. My Jesus loves you and waits for you with open arms. You are walking toward a painful future when few will remain firm in the faith. Take care of your spiritual life. The demon will act to move you away from the truth. Listen to the Gospel of My Jesus and the teachings of His true Church. Flee from the mire of false doctrines that cause spiritual blindness in My poor children. Stay with the light of truth that you can only find in the Catholic Church, the only Church of My Son Jesus. Onward!

“At this moment I make fall from Heaven upon you an extraordinary shower of graces. This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more. I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. Remain in peace.”

Also to Pedro last July 6, Our Blessed Mother said:

“Dear children, bend your knees in prayer. I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer for what comes to the just. Behold the time of sorrows for those who love and defend the truth. I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight.

“Do not allow the things of the world to move you away from My Son Jesus. Courage! You are of the Lord and you must follow and serve only Him. I know each one of you by name and I will pray to My Jesus for you. Do not retreat.

“After all tribulation, the Victory of God will come to His Elect. Give Me your hands and I will take care of you. The great suffering will come because of the coin of the king. Whatever happens, do not lose your hope. Always remember: In everything, God in first place. This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more. I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. Remain in peace.”