Blessed Mother urges “return” to Confession, St. Michael warns of “fire from on high”

A recent message from the Blessed Mother urges Catholics to “return” to the Sacrament of Reconciliation (Confession).

Indeed, there is much need for priests to tell the faithful they commit the serious sin of sacrilege if they receive the Eucharist under the state of mortal sin and that they must first go to Confession. We should not line up for Holy Communion during Mass with unconfessed serious sins or we would end up merely slapping Our Lord Jesus Christ with mud.

And may I ask priests to please, please, please be more available for the Sacrament and I would rather they use the confessional. In these times, it is with difficulty to accept that the long lines for the Eucharist during Sunday Masses comprise of people unsullied by serious sins, considering that hardly anyone goes to Confession over the recent years, nay, decades.

This, with statistics showing that Filipinos are the top accessors of Pornhub.com amid warnings from the Blessed Mother that most go to hell because of the “sins of the flesh.”

Now, for two most recent messages (translated from Spanish with capitals retained) intended for all mankind as told to third-degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla who is supported by some Catholic church authorities.

Last June 6, the Most Blessed Mother told her:

“Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, I love you and bless you.

I OFFER YOU MY WOMB SO THAT YOU MAY SHELTER IN IT AND THEN WORK AND ACT WITH LOVE TOWARDS MY DIVINE SON ABOVE ALL, AND WITH LOVE TOWARDS YOUR FELLOW MEN.

“At this moment man is very confused and is following various paths that do not lead to eternal life; and man’s selfishness has invaded Creation, it has invaded the very thought of man and is laying waste to him.

“At this moment, with pain in My Immaculate Heart, I must tell you that I see how My children are living in constant cruelty, in constant aggression. They are hurtful because they have stripped themselves of love and by stripping themselves of love they have become dehumanized.

“My little children, go back to acknowledging My Divine Son as your Lord and your God, because in the midst of the trials that this generation is experiencing, you will later say: “what we experienced at that time was nothing compared to what we are experiencing at the moment”, because what is coming for humanity, both from the forces of nature and from man himself, is exceedingly great suffering.

“YOU ARE LIVING IN A TIME THAT IS NO TIME, MEANING THAT YOU ARE LIVING IN THE MOMENT PRIOR TO THE GREAT BATTLES THAT ALL OF HUMANITY WILL SUFFER.

“My children, the climate has changed throughout the Earth. Crops will be lost due to the suffocating heat and heavy rains will also ruin the crops. Thus great famine is becoming widespread on Earth, but do not lose faith, because the great nations that live in opulence will fall into poverty and the nations that live in poverty will have food after the great trial.

“Little children, great cities will be flooded - flooded much more than they are now by water and misery will come to the fore in humanity. This is why I am warning you, little children, because signals are being given moment by moment so that you would not ignore the signs of the times.

“MY LITTLE CHILDREN, YOU SHOULD NOT WAIT TO PRAY, TO MAKE REPARATION, TO REPENT OF THE SINS THAT YOU HAVE COMMITTED IN THE PAST, OF WHICH YOU ARE AWARE AND BY WHICH YOU ARE MORTIFIED.

“ASK FOR FORGIVENESS NOW AND RETURN TO THE SACRAMENT OF RECONCILIATION!

“I know that you feel pain because of oppression and that you feel pain because of so much that is happening at the moment, but consider, little children, that if you give yourself the opportunity to go to the Sacrament of Confession, you will receive the great opportunity, the great blessing of the forgiveness of your sins. And if you have a firm resolution not to commit the same sin or to go back to sinning, and if you feel pain for what you have confessed, My little children, you will see Divine Assistance before you at the most crucial moments of humanity’s pain and suffering. For you will not be continuing on your own, just as you have not been alone, little children. It is that Heaven that will direct its People and will give them the food needed to provide them with the spiritual strength to not fall into horror and fear.

“Beloved children, prepare to have a sincere, humble, loving, charitable heart, because in the depth of the love of each one of you, there resides the love of My Divine Son. I come with My Motherhood to help you and that so that you would be prepared, My little children, facing all that is to come.

“BE LOVE AS MY SON IS LOVE; LOVE AND FORGIVE ONE ANOTHER. HERE I AM BEFORE YOU, MY LITTLE CHILDREN, OFFERING YOU MY WOMB, SO THAT YOU MAY WORK AND ACT ACCORDING TO HOW GOD HIMSELF WANTS YOU TO WORK AND ACT.

“I bless you, beloved children of My Immaculate Heart: remain in Divine Peace and bear in mind that this Mother is with you.

“DO NOT FEAR, LITTLE CHILDREN, I AM YOUR MOTHER! I bless you in the Name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.

“Stay in the Peace of My Divine Son.” (End of quote,)

And then last June 10, it was St. Michael the Archangel to gave the following message to Luz de Maria:

“Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ: I COME TO YOU SENT BY THE MOST HOLY TRINITY. YOU WILL RECEIVE OUR ANGELIC PROTECTION WHENEVER YOU INVOKE US.

“As children of God, all humanity should look to the signs and signals of this moment. At the time of the Tower of Babel, the human race had grown so much in its ego that it believed it could reach God and brought it about that He separated them, coming to speak different languages.

“AT THIS MOMENT I SEE A HUMANITY THAT HAS GROWN IN ITS EGO, WHICH NO LONGER WANTS TO REACH GOD, BUT WISHES THAT GOD WOULD NOT EXIST AS GOD ALMIGHTY IN THE LIFE OF EACH PERSON. You will suffer greatly for this: not as in the case of the Tower of Babel, but with what man himself has created for his own pain and suffering. You will groan and cry out for Divine Help, but suffering because of weapons will have turned against man himself.

“Fire will fall from on high, fire that will spread through almost the entire Earth by means of nuclear energy.

“It is human pride that wants to continue being Earth’s master, to govern everyone and to have its wishes fulfilled throughout the Earth.

“He who is Righteous among the righteous will come to divide the wheat from the tares, to separate the Light from the darkness.

“The Angel of Peace will arrive after the public appearance of the Antichrist; HE WILL BE SENT AS A GREAT ACT OF DIVINE MERCY… HE WILL BE SENT BY THE MOST HOLY TRINITY IN ORDER TO CRY OUT FOR HUMANITY TO RETURN TO GOD...and given the fury of the Antichrist, he will be persecuted, but not brought down; he will be slandered, but not defeated, because being in the presence of the Angel of Peace, human beings will feel pain or happiness in their hearts according to the quantity and quality of their acts and works. He will be feared for his holiness and his truth, which, like a sword, will leave those gasping for breath who want to make the Mystical Body of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ stumble.

“The Angel of Peace is a human being:He is not Elijah…He is not Enoch...He is not John...He is nobody other than Himself, the Angel of Peace.

“UNITED IN LOVE, I BESEECH YOU TO DEDICATE THIS JUNE 13TH TO THE ANGEL OF PEACE. PRAY IN SPIRIT AND IN TRUTH.

“Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray: the United States and Russia are so close that one wrong step will light the uncontrollable spark of war.

“Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray: tectonic plates are moving strongly within the earth. Magnetism acts by drawing unexpected large meteorites towards the earth.

“Pray for Bolivia and Central America. Pray, children, pray for Jamaica: it will suffer.

“Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for Argentina, it is reaching a crossroads. Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray faced with the illness that is coming for all of humanity.

“Faced with the intense provocation of nations, you must act prudently and prepare. Be doers of God’s Will and act in faith.

“It is not a time for questions, but for each person to ask themselves within: what am I like? Be more spiritual every day. Each person will open their way towards communion with God’s Will.

“I protect you with My Angelic Legions.”