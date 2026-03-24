Blue alert up in CL during Holy Week

The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center (RDRRMOC) of Central Luzon is set to raise its alert status to "blue" in observance of the Lenten Season or "Semana Santa."

The Blue Alert status ICOW (In Case Of Weather/Weather System) will start on March 31 and lasts until April 7, 2026.

During the period, all local disaster councils are on heightened alert with continuous monitoring for disasters or potential disruptions.

In its Memorandum No. 19 Series of 2026 issued on March 23, 2026, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Region III directed all local disaster risk reduction and management councils (LDRRMCs), as well as member agencies, to man their respective operations centers and monitor their areas of responsibility during the period

LDRRMCs were instructed to report related untoward incidents and ensure coordination with concerned agencies.

The councils were also ordered to ensure that warning advisories are disseminated to the public, emergency telecommunications are functional, and response resources are on standby.

The raising of alert status came after the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Tuesday announced the end of the amihan season.

The agency declared the beginning of the warm and dry season, where heat index will be elevated from 34°C to 40°C or even higher in some parts of the country.

The state weather bureau's highest forecast on March 24, 2026 is 35 °C, which means "caution" for the public against possible fatigue due to prolonged exposure and activity which could lead to heat cramps.

Other classification of the heat index are 33-41°C (Extreme Caution): Heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible. Continuing activity could lead to heat stroke; 42-51°C (Danger): Heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely; heat stroke is probable with continued exposure; and 52°C and beyond (Extreme Danger): Heat stroke is imminent.

The observance of Holy Week in Central Luzon this year is expected to draw thousands of pilgrims and tourists to provinces to visit churches, sites of the Via Crusis, and reunite with families, relatives during the eight-day break from April 5 (Maundy Thursday) to Tuesday, April 9 (Day of Valor or "Araw ng Kagitingan").

Ahead of the long week, the Police Regional Office III said on Monday that around 2,000 police personnel will be deployed across Central Luzon to ensure a safe summer vacation under the “Ligtas SUMVAC 2026.”

“In line with the directive of our Chief PNP, we are strengthening police visibility and ensuring proactive deployment of our personnel to safeguard the public during this summer season. Our priority is clear—to protect lives, secure communities, and ensure safe travel for all,” said Brigadier General Jess B. Mendez, regional police director.

He added that security measures include intensified foot and mobile patrols.

The police official also cited the establishment of Police Assistance Desks in bus terminals, airports, seaports, major highways, and tourist destinations.