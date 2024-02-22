BM Mylyn pushes for Moka Wall of Honor

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Pampanga Second District Board Member Mylyn Pineda Cayabyab is set to pursue the approval of the Most Outstanding Kapampangan (MOKA) Recognition Wall this year.

The board member is pushing for the said project with the help of Third District Board Member Ananias “Jun” Canlas.

The two lawmakers are set to present for the first reading the said proposal before the Provincial Board.

Both board members are proposing a Most Outstanding Kapampangan (MOKA) Recognition Wall (Dambana Da Deng Matenakan Kapampangan), a wall space within the Capitol compound.

The wall will showcase the names of all MOKA awardees and the years and categories in which they were honored.

The duo stated that the move will bring honor to MOKA awardees and establish a public display of people whom young Kapampangans should emulate.

MOKA has honored more than 400 Pampanga residents in various fields.

The awards have been perceived as the pinnacle of all awards conferred by the province to its outstanding sons and daughters.

MOKA is the highlight of the week-long founding anniversary celebration of Pampanga known as “Aldo Ning Kapampangan.”