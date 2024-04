CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Second District Board Member Mylyn Pineda Cayabyab has resigned as board member on Monday, April 15.

The board member made her resignation during a session of the Pampanga Provincial Board barely a year before the end of her second term.

Pineda-Cayabyab was on her second term as a provincial board member.

The Pampanga Provincial Board, through Resolution No. 8512, accepted Pineda Cayabyab’s resignation.

“I am resigning to take roots in San Fernando,” Pineda Cayabyab said.