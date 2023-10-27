BM Pineda bares programs for Pampanga Day celebration

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The provincial government of Pampanga is slating various activities for the week-long celebration of 452nd Aldo ning Kapampangan.

Board Member Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab described this year's celebration as "extra special" with the introduction of a category for Most Outstanding Kapampangan Award (MOKA) which will honor overseas Filipino workers.

MOKA, held every December 11, honors Kapampangans who have excelled in their respective fields of service.

"May additional incentive din po tayong ibibigay sa ating mga awardees ngayon in recognition pa rin po of their remarkable service and honor they bring to our province," Pineda-Cayabyab said.

She also announced the first-ever Manyaman Festival, a week-long fair showcasing some of the finest products from towns and cities in the province.

The food fair, scheduled on December 4 to 11, aims to help local government units and entrepreneurs promote their products to fellow Kapampangans and tourists, the board member said.

Pineda-Cayabyab also mentioned the Mutya Ning Kapampangan which honors the beauty, talent, and wit of young ladies in the province.

"Ito po 'yung mga highlights lang. Marami pa pong programa ang kapitolyo para sa bawat Kapampangan," she added.

The Aldo Ning Kapampangan is the commemoration of the founding of Pampanga as a province.