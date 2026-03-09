BM Shiwen Lim surrenders as RTC issues arrest warrant

Pampanga Third District Board Member Estelito “Shiwen” Lim has surrendered to authorities after the Regional Trial Court (RTC) ordered his arrest in connection with several estafa cases.

The arrest warrant was issued by the RTC Branch 44 in the City of San Fernando on February 18, 2026.

Lim is facing 10 counts of estafa under Article 315 paragraph 2(a) of the Revised Penal Code, in relation to Presidential Decree No. 1689 and Republic Act No. 10175. The cases are filed under Criminal Case Nos. 37817 to 37825.

Lim, who won a seat as Pampanga Third District Board Member in the May 2025 elections, presented himself to Vice Governor Delta Pineda after learning about the warrant.

The vice governor subsequently turned Lim over to Colonel Eugene Marcelo, director of the Pampanga Police Provincial Office.

The board member was later brought to the custody of the City of San Fernando police, under Colonel Joy Gollayan for documentation and processing.

Court records state that the charge, involving large-scale estafa under Presidential Decree 1689, carries no bail recommendation.

Meanwhile, bail for another estafa charge was set at P40,000.

The warrant was issued after the court found probable cause to proceed with trial against Lim.