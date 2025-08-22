BM Swihen Lim admits P15 to P20M obligation

Embattled 3rd Board Member Estelito “Shiwen” Lim said that he has standing obligations of P15 to P20 million due to his failed investment business.

In an interview with local reporters, Lim assured that he will not turn back on people to whom he owed money.

Lim said he also lost some P25 million personal funds from his business.

“It is your right to file cases against me. I will not turn my back,” Lim said in the vernacular.

Lim is currently out on bail for three counts of estafa under Article 315, Paragraph 2(a) of the Revised Penal Code.

A Taguig City court had also issued a writ of execution ordering Lim to pay judgment obligation.

According to the writ of execution, dated June 26, 2024, the court ordered Lim to pay P435,528.95 plus P8,556.18 for the cost of the suit, with an annual interest rate of six percent, reckoned from July 12, 2024, until fully paid to to pay Zyneserve Inc., represented by one Ramil M. Atendido.

The court document stated that the decision is “final, executory, and unappealable.”

Several individuals have also appeared before the Sangguniang Panlalawigan recently asking for assistance to retrieve their investments from the board member's businesses.

Reynaldo

LTO summons 19 riders

Involved in illegal racing

Jovi De Leon

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) said it placed under alarm a total of 19 motorcycles involved in illegal racing along a bypass road in San Rafael, Bulacan.

LTO Chief Vigor D. Mendoza II said the registered owners of all the motorcycles were summoned through show cause orders issued by the agency’s Intelligence and Investigation Division.

Police said the 19 motorcycles were impounded and the individuals involved in the illegal exhibitions were not wearing helmets while operating bikes.

They were also found driving sans driver's licenses and license plates.

Mendoza said he was informed that the illegal racing involved at least 12 minors as young as seven years old.

Based on the report of the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG), a total of 12 people were arrested while 12 minors, aged seven to 16, were held as a result of the operation at the Mabalas-Balas - Galas-Maasim Bypass Road on Aug. 17.

“Bukod sa pagkarera sa isang public road kung saan may mga dumadaan na mga four-wheel vehicles, nalaman natin na may mga motorcycle exhibition pang ginagawa ang mga taong ito, kasama nung mga bata,” said Mendoza.

“Hindi natin palalampasin ito, lalo pa at isinagawa ng operasyon dahil may aksidenteng nangyari dun at may naaksidente pa silang bata nung tumatakas sila para makaiwas sa mga pulis,” he added.

Based on the police report, one of the riders even hit a minor while attempting to escape after the local police and HPG personnel conducted the operation.

In the SCO signed by LTO-IID chief Renante Melitante, the owners were asked to explain why they should not be held liable for charges of Duty to Have License, Reckless Driving, Failure to Wear Protective Helmet, Driving a Motor Vehicle without a License Plate, Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle.

The registered owners were asked to appear at the LTO Central Office in Quezon City on Aug. 27.

“Failure to appear and submit the written comment/explanation as required shall be construed by this Office as a waiver of your rights to be heard, and the case shall be decided based on the evidence at hand,” the SCO read.