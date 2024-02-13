BM wants mental health workshop for teachers

City of San Fernando—Pampanga provincial board member Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab wants to provide a comprehensive mental health workshop for teachers in the province.

This is to equip teachers across the province with the needed background in handling mental health-related issues among students.

Pineda-Cayabyab, also the Provincial Committee on Education chair, is now in talks with officials of Miriam College officials led by Ambassador Laura Quiambao-Del Rosario for this project.

The lady lawmaker said that mental health issues have been a growing concern among the younger generation in the province.

According to the Department of Health, some 3.6 million Filipinos suffer from “mental, neurological, and substance abuse disorders.”

Pineda-Cayabyab said that most schools in Pampanga lack qualified personnel to handle issues regarding mental health. She added that the exploratory talks with Miriam College aim to bring their expertise to capacitate school personnel on mental health.