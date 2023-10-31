Board Member Mylyn Cayabyab shares ‘food’ for thought

Pampanga Second District Board Member Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab's proposition that every Kapampangan should know how to market Pampanga to visitors is not only sensible, but it also holds great importance in promoting the province's cultural and gastronomic heritage.

Answering questions of members and officers of the Central Luzon Media Association (CLMA)-Pampanga chapter, Pineda-Cayabyab outlined her current thrusts as a member of Pampanga's legislative board.

A former mayor of Lubao, Pampanga, Pineda-Cayabyab has been actively involved in promoting the culinary richness of the province. She is one of the key figures behind the "Manyaman Festival," which aims to showcase the best food that Pampanga is known for.

In his book "12 Little Things Every Filipino Can Do To Help Our Country" Alexander Lacson emphasized the significance of speaking positively about the Philippines to visitors, especially foreigners. It is in the littlest things, he said, like mere speaking about the best virtues and offerings of the country that every Filipino can contribute to a bigger mission to improve the Philippines.

Pineda-Cayabyab believes that Kapampangans should embody this principle and consciously strive to promote their province in a positive light. By talking about the beauty and charm of Pampanga, and more specifically its delectable cuisine, they can contribute to the growth and development of the province.

Pampanga has a rich culinary heritage that spans generations. The province's traditional dishes have been perfected and passed down through the years by great family cooks. However, there is a question that needs to be asked: can every Kapampangan readily name a specific food and where to find them when asked by a visitor in search of the province's delicacies?

Culinary tourism, or the pursuit of food experiences while traveling, has become increasingly popular in recent years. It is an integral part of the tourism industry, contributing significantly to the overall tourism revenues and activities.

Statistics show that culinary tourism has experienced substantial growth globally. According to a report published by the World Food Travel Association, food and beverage expenditures accounted for approximately 25% of all tourist dollars spent. A survey conducted by the United Nations World Tourism Organization even revealed that up to 88% of travelers consider food and beverage experiences as an essential factor when choosing a destination.

Given these numbers, there is no doubting the economic impact of culinary tourism. It generates significant revenue streams for local economies, as tourists often spend a considerable portion of their travel budget on dining out or taking part in culinary-related activities. This indirect contribution often extends to other sectors, such as agriculture, hospitality, and transportation. The rise of food-related festivals, culinary trails, and cooking classes has further boosted the contribution of culinary tourism to local businesses and encouraged culinary entrepreneurship.

Recognizing the economic benefits of tourism and the undeniable fact that wherever there are tourists, food will always be in demand, Pineda-Cayabyab envisions culinary tourism as a key sector for Pampanga's growth. By equipping Kapampangans, starting from their early years in school, with the knowledge and skills needed to market their province and its cuisine, Pampanga can seize the immense potential that lies within its culinary delights.

Not only will this initiative boost tourism in Pampanga, but it will also contribute to the overall development of the province. When visitors come to Pampanga and enjoy the local cuisine, businesses thrive. Restaurants, food stalls, and local markets are all key players in this economic endeavor, and their success directly translates to the prosperity of the community.

By teaching children about the native food and, better, if we can encourage them to learn how to cook these dishes, Pineda-Cayabyab seeks to instill a sense of pride and knowledge in the younger generation. This will allow them to become ambassadors for their province, confidently sharing their knowledge and experiences with visitors from both near and far.