Board passers get P10-T financial aid from Capitol

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Governor Dennis Pineda met with 151 college scholars of the provincial government of Pampanga.

The scholarship beneficiaries who recently passed their respective board exams received additional financial incentive as they embarked on finding employment.

Pineda said the scholars should not just feel grateful to the provincial government for the financial assistance but also for the support of their parents and family members.

Each board passer received P10,000.

The recipients include graduates of Bachelor of Science (BS) Education, BS Medical Laboratory Science, BS Psychology, BS Accountancy, BS Architecture, BS Civil Engineering, BS Mechanical Engineering, BS Electronics Engineering, and BS Electrical Engineering.

Also present during the event were Board Members Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab Pineda, Fritzie David Dizon, Sajid Khan Eusoof, Cherry Manalo, Pol Balingit, Nelson Calara, Gabby Mutuc, Special Assistant to the Governor Angelina Blanco, and Provincial Librarian Jasmine Cordero.

The scholars are part of the Educational Financial Assistance Program (Efap) of the provincial government.

Some 103,747 Kapampangan students have benefitted from the P342-million aid distributed via the Efap.

Of the figure, 52,789 are college and 49,383 Grade 12 students.

Grade 12 beneficiaries received some P57,515,000 for School Year 2021 to 2022.

For 2020 to 2021 alone, the provincial government said it gave out P24,733,000 and P23,283,000 for the first and second semesters, respectively.