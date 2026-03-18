Board passers get P15K assistance from Capitol

The Provincial Government of Pampanga has distributed some P15,000 cash assistance to each board passer.

Some 97 newly licensed professionals received the assistance from Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda at the Capitol.

Pineda said the program aims to support the board passers as they chart the next chapter in their professional careers.

This year's board passers include one BS Accountancy, one from BS Civil Engineering, 12 from BS Criminology, one from BS Education, three from BS Medical Technology, 15 from BS Psychology, and 65 from BS Social Work, according to the Capitol.

"The initiative forms part of the ongoing commitment of Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Delta to support education and professional development among the youth of Pampanga," the Capitol said.

Most of the passers are also part of the Educational Financial Assistance Program (EFAP) of the Pampanga Provincial Government.

The EFAP covers scholars in college as well as senior high school.

The provincial government said it also supports out-of-school youth and other underprivileged Kapampangans through the Alternative Learning System (ALS).