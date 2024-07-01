Board passers get P15K cash incentive

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO—Pampanga Provincial Government Executive Assistant Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab recently met with the Capitol's 112 college scholars who passed various licensure examinations.

The board passers received additional financial incentives as they embarked on finding employment.

Cayabyab, and provincial board members who attended the event, encouraged the scholars to support their parents and family members.

Each board passer received P15,000 from the provincial government, under the leadership of Governor Dennis Pineda.

The recipients include graduates of Bachelor of Science (BS) Education, BS Psychology, BS Accountancy, BS Architecture, and BS Civil Engineering among others.

Also present during the event were Board Members Fritzie David Dizon, Sajid Khan Eusoof and John Carlo Cruz.

The beneficiaries were previously registered under the Educational Financial Assistance Program (Efap) of the provincial government.