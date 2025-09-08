Boat tractor to boost farmers' productivity

An “AutoBoat Tractor” has been designed and introduced by agricultural engineers from the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) to help small farmers boost their productivity.

The PhilRice said the autoboat tractor will make land preparation more efficient, affordable, and inclusive for rice farmers.

Inspired by boat-style tractors commonly seen in Southeast Asia, the locally fabricated prototype features a simple hand-lever steering system, making it easier to operate for older farmers, women, and youth.

It has a 12-horsepower diesel engine, an idle clutch mechanism, and a boat-shaped metal hull that allows for independent operation.

PhilRice said field tests conducted by its engineers show it can reach speeds of five to seven kilometers per hour, allowing it to cover 0.66 hectares per hour with an efficiency rate of 81 percent.

Price wise, farmers could get three AutoBoat units for the price of a conventional four-wheel tractor,

This will allow farmers cut machinery investments by up to 75 percent.

PhilRice engineers are currently exploring service-based models, such as leasing through local providers, to improve access and reduce ownership risks.

“By reducing labor demand and machine ownership costs, while being more inclusive to users, the AutoBoat offers a practical solution for land preparation. The team envisions incorporating remote-control electronics into the machine to further enhance its capabilities,” PhilRice said.