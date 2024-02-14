BOC-Clark seizes kush-laced candies

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Clark recently intercepted gummy candies infused with suspected high-grade marijuana or "kush" and tetrahydrocannabinol.

The BOC-Port of Clark said on Tuesday said that the 40 grams of kush and 10 pouches of gummy candies worth some P88,000 were concealed inside a parcel declared as “sneakers.”

The BOC did not identify the consignee of the shipment, but disclosed that the parcel arrived at the port from New York on February 1.

BOC Port of Clark District Collector Erastus Sandino Austria said that the parcel underwent x-ray scanning and K9 sniffing, which pointed to the possible presence of prohibited drugs.

A chemical laboratory analysis, after physical examination by authorities, was performed by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency which confirmed the presence of prohibited drugs in the parcel.

Under Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, marijuana is classified as a dangerous drug and use and selling is prohibited under Philippine laws.

The BOC has issued a warrant of seizure and detention against the subject shipment for the violation of Section 118 (g), 119 (d), and 1113 par. f, I, and l (3 and 4) of RA 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) in relation to RA 9165.