BOC-Clark seizes P1.5 kush

CLARK FREEPORT --- The Bureau of Customs (BOC) – Port of Clark seized some 940 grams of high-grade marijuana or kush, with an estimated value of P1,551,000.

The bureau conducted the operation in coordination with the Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force (CAIDTF), X-ray Inspection Project (XIP), Enforcement and Security Service (ESS), Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS), and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Through intensive profiling, BOC Clark said the shipment, declared as “Baby Walker,” arrived in Clark on June 10, 2024.

The agency added that it was put on hold and subjected to x-ray scanning and K9 sniffing.

These inspections indicated the presence of illegal drugs, BOC Clark said.

The agency said the examination led to the discovery of jog bags containing dried leaves and fruiting tops suspected to be high-grade marijuana, or “Kush.”

Samples were turned over to PDEA for chemical laboratory analysis.

The drug agency later confirmed that said substances are marijuana, a dangerous drug under R.A. No. 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act) as amended.

A Warrant of Seizure and Detention was issued by District Collector Erastus Sandino B. Austria against the shipment for violation of Sections 118 (g), 119 (d), and 1113 par. f, I, and l (3 and 4) of R.A. No. 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA), in relation to R.A. No. 9165, as amended.