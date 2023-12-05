BOC Clark seizes P700-K cocaine

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Bureau of Customs (BOC) reported on Monday that it has seized some P700,000-worth of cocaine concealed in a package which arrived in Clark Port on November 22.

BOC Port of Clark officials said the shipment came from Los Angeles, California in the United States.

The 135.24 grams of suspected cocaine worth P716,772 was concealed in hoodies and t-shirts, and detected through K9 sniffing and x-ray scanning procedures by port authorities.

The samples of the substance were taken and handed over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for chemical analysis.

The agency later confirmed the items as cocaine, a dangerous drug under Republic Act (RA) 916 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

A warrant of seizure and detention against the shipment has been issued by BOC Clark for violation of RA 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) in relation to RA 9165.