BOC Clark surpasses 2025 revenue target by P654.9M

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) – Port of Clark said it has recorded its highest annual revenue collection to date, generating P5,511,655,351.25 in 2025.

The agency said this figure exceeded its revenue target of P4,856,735,402 by P654,919,949.25, or 13.48% increase.

The BOC Clark added that its strong performance is attributed to the strict compliance with customs valuation and tariff classification standards, enhanced enforcement measures, and the continued support and cooperation of stakeholders.

The Port said it sustained revenue growth, from P4.29 billion in 2023 to P5.11 billion in 2024, and an additional 8 percent increase in 2025.

“This milestone is a result of our team’s dedication and our stakeholders’ growing compliance with customs laws,” said District Collector Jairus S. Reyes. “With the guidance of Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno, we will continue to strengthen revenue efforts while ensuring efficient trade facilitation.”

The BOC Clark said the revenue surplus supports the national development agenda of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., contributing to the funding of key government programs in education, infrastructure, public services, and social welfare. (PR)