BOC: P105.5-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Bataan

The Bureau of Customs (BOC), through its Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) and Enforcement and Security Service (ESS), said it has intensified its crackdown on illicit trade, leading to the apprehension of smuggling syndicates and tobacco seizures.

On the first week of 2026, a BOC composite team from CIIS and ESS at the Port of Limay conducted an inspection of a compound in Barangay Santa Isabel, Dinalupihan, Bataan on January 9, 2026.

The operation resulted in the seizure of an estimated P105.575 million worth of smuggled cigarettes.

The BOC carried out the inspection, together with personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard – Task Force Aduana, and in coordination with the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Regional Office No. 4 Central Luzon - Regional Investigation Division, based on a valid Letter of Authority (LOA).

During the operation, the government agencies were assisted by Barangay Santa Isabel officials, Philippine National Police – Bataan Provincial Police Office (PPO), and 69th Infantry Battalion, 7th Infantry Division, Philippine Army.

Inside the compound, the team discovered 12 motor vehicles loaded with 1,030 master cases of tobacco products bearing brands such as Modern, RGD, Nise Baisha, HP, Power, Carnival, Playboy, and President.

Based on the packaging, the BOC said the countries of origin of these cigarettes are China, Vietnam, and Korea.

The total estimated value of the seized goods is P105,575,000, the bureau added.

Initial investigation indicated that these smuggled cigarettes were intended for local distribution in Regions II and III. (PR)