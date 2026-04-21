BOC: P33.9M shabu seized in Clark port

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) – Port of Clark, in coordination with the Clark Inter-Agency Task Force Against Illegal Drugs (CRK-IATFAID), on Tuesday said it has prevented the entry of 4.992 kilograms of “shabu,” worth ₱33.945 million.

The agency said five parcels were subjected to standard clearance procedures, including X-ray scanning, which showed suspicious images prompting a physical examination.

The A K-9 sniff test conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) indicated the possible presence of illegal drugs, leading to a 100% physical examination by Customs Examiners.

The five parcels contained white crystalline substance suspected to be “shabu," the BOC Clark, headed by District Jairus Reyes, said.

The first parcel, which arrived on March 30, 2026, from South Africa was bound for Batangas City and declared as “Air Filters.”

Upon examination, authorities discovered two air filters and four transparent plastic pouches weighing approximately 2,004 grams, with an estimated value of ₱13,627,000.

The second parcel, which arrived on March 31, 2026 from Uganda and bound for Dasmariñas City, was declared as “Textbooks and Briefcase.”

Examination revealed one black leather case containing two sheets of black carbon paper concealing the contraband.

The BOC Clark said the illegal drugs weighed approximately 582 grams and valued at ₱3,957,600.00.

The third and fourth parcels, which arrived on April 2, 2026 from Zimbabwe and bound for Las Piñas City, were declared as “Documents.”

Upon inspection, authorities found black leather cases containing white crystalline substances weighing 2,170 grams worth ₱14,756,000.00.

The fifth parcel, which arrived on April 8, 2026 from Delaware, USA and bound for Taguig City, was declared as “Polyester Clothing.”

The agency said a brown box contained contraband weighing 236 grams, with an estimated value of ₱1,604,800.00.

The BOC Clark said initial testing using a Rigaku Spectrometer confirmed the substances as shabu, a dangerous drug under Republic Act No. 9165, as amended.

Samples from each parcel were submitted to PDEA for testing, the BOC Clark said.