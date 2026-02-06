BOC: P7-M kush intercepted in Clark

The Bureau of Customs (BOC)–Port of Clark intercepted a shipment containing high-grade marijuana, which was declared as “steel brackets and fasteners.”

The shipment, which arrived from France on January 26, 2026, was bound for Taguig City. It was flagged during routine risk assessment and subjected to further inspection under the X-ray Inspection Project (XIP).

The BOC said x-ray scanning revealed inconsistencies with the declared contents, prompting an intensified examination.

The operation was conducted by the agency, in coordination with the Clark Inter-Agency Task Force Against Illegal Drugs (CRK-IATFAID).

A K-9 inspection carried out by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) yielded a positive indication for the presence of illegal drugs.

A subsequent physical inspection resulted in the recovery of 10 plastic bags containing dried leaves and fruiting tops suspected to be marijuana, also known as “Kush.”

The seized items weighed approximately 4,664 grams and have a market value of about ₱6.996 million.

Laboratory analysis confirmed that the substance was marijuana, classified as a dangerous drug under Republic Act No. 9165, as amended.

Authorities said the shipment violated provisions of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (Republic Act No. 10863) in relation to the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Jairus S. Reyes, District Collector of the BOC–Port of Clark, underscored the importance of vigilance and coordination in conducting such operations.

“This interception proves the strength of our risk profiling, non-intrusive inspection, and inter- agency coordination. We remain firm in stopping illegal drugs at our borders,” he said.