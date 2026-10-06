BOC, PDEA foils ₱20.7-M ketamine smuggling attempt

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) – Port of Clark intercepted 4,140 grams of ketamine worth ₱20.7 million in a shipment, which originated from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and bound for Valenzuela City.

The operation was carried out by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Clark Inter-Agency Task Force Against Illegal Drugs (CRK-IATFAID).

BOC Clark said the shipment underwent regular customs clearance procedures but was flagged after suspicious images were detected through the X-Ray Inspection Project (XIP), prompting a full physical examination.

Declared as a “Compact Ceramic Fan,” the shipment was found to contain seven transparent plastic bags filled with a white crystalline substance suspected to be ketamine weighing approximately 4,140 grams.

Initial screening using a spectrometer yielded a “Special K” reading, indicating the possible presence of ketamine, the bureau said.

Samples of the compound were turned over to PDEA for laboratory analysis.

The operation was carried out through the coordination of the Enforcement and Security Service–Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force (ESS-CAIDTF), Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS), and X-Ray Inspection Project (XIP).

District Collector Jairus S. Reyes commended the vigilance of Customs personnel and the strong coordination among partner law enforcement agencies.