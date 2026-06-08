BOC Port of Clark seizes P64.9M worth of illegal drugs

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Clark seized about 15,732 grams of shabu worth P64.9 million in three separate shipments.

Authorities reported that the first shipment containing about 432 grams of illegal substance declared as car parts, arrived on May 20 from Liberia and was bound for Cavite.

The second parcel from Africa, containing approximately 8,500 grams of shabu hidden inside resin materials, arrived on May 22 and was bound for Angeles City.

The last shipment came from India and was bound for Camarines Sur. It was declared as industrial pistons, and yielded approximately 6,800 grams of contraband.

Operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) conducted an initial test using a Rigaku Spectrometer, which yielded positive indications for narcotics.

Samples submitted to PDEA for chemical analysis confirmed the substance as shabu, which is classified as a dangerous drug under Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

A warrant of seizure and detention was issued against the parcel for violations of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act in relation to RA 9165.

BOC stressed that these operations are part of the bureau’s continuing vigilance against drug smuggling and its commitment to secure the country’s borders from illegal narcotics, in line with the intensified anti-drug campaign of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Port of Clark District Collector Jairus S. Reyes commended the sustained vigilance and operational readiness of Customs personnel and partner agencies in combating drug smuggling.

“Drug smuggling schemes continue to evolve, but our frontline personnel remain equally adaptive and vigilant. Through strengthened coordination, sharper profiling, and relentless monitoring, the Port of Clark remains committed to stopping these dangerous substances before they reach our communities,” he said.

For his part, Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno highlighted the critical role of airports in preventing the entry of illegal drugs and other contraband into the country, noting that air cargo and express parcels remain common channels for smuggling attempts.

“Our airports remain among the most vulnerable entry points for illegal drugs and other prohibited goods. That is why I commend the Port of Clark, together with other airports under the Bureau’s jurisdiction, for their vigilance, professionalism, and sustained efforts in detecting and intercepting these shipments before they reach our communities,“ he said. (CLJD/MJSC, PIA Region 3-Pampanga)