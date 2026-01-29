BOC Raids Illegal Cigarette Factory in Pampanga

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) conducted an operation against an alleged illegal cigarette manufacturing firm in Mexico, Pampanga on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

The bureau said the company was found to be engaged in the unauthorized production of cigarettes.

The operation was carried out by authorities at a warehouse located at Lot 2645 in Barangay Panipuan, following a derogatory report received by the agency.

The raiding BOC team was composed of personnel from the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (BIIC) of the Manila International Container Port, the Enforcement and Security Service, in coordination with the Philippine Coast Guard, the Philippine National Police–Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and other law enforcement groups.

The BOC claimed that coordination was made with local barangay officials before the raid.

The bureau said the warehouse was operating sans permits or authority to locally manufacture cigarettes.

Inside the building, authorities discovered cigarettes branded as “Two Moon,” along with cigarette-making machines and manufacturing paraphernalia bearing the brands Mighty, H&P, Playboy, and Carnival, indicating on-site production activities.

The BOC said these are the same brands recently apprehended in a separate operation in Batangas, indicating a possible link in the distribution and supply chain of illicit cigarettes currently under investigation.

It added that the cigarette-making machines and raw materials found are alleged to be smuggled, as these were not covered by any import permits or proper customs documentation.

Scattered within the compound were tax stamps, which are now subject to verification by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to determine their authenticity and compliance with excise tax laws, the BOC said.

Authorities also found inside the premises six male Chinese nationals, 52 male Filipinos, and 11 female Filipino nationals.

The arrested individuals are believed to be involved in the illegal operation.

The BOC said it is coordinating with the Bureau of Immigration to verify the status of the foreign nationals.

Inventory and valuation of the seized cigarettes, raw materials, and equipment are ongoing to determine the total quantity, value, and corresponding duties, taxes, and penalties.

Authorities are also eatablishing possible violations of customs, tax, immigration, and other related laws.

Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno stressed the significance of the operation in protecting the public and the economy. “Illicit cigarette manufacturing undermines legitimate businesses, deprives the government of much-needed revenues, and poses serious risks to public health. In line with the President’s directive, the Bureau of Customs will relentlessly pursue those involved in smuggling and illegal manufacturing through sustained enforcement and close coordination with our partner agencies."