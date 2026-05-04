BOC records P325.8-B collection from Jan-April

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) said it has recorded its highest cumulative surplus for the January to April period in the past 10 years, with total collections reaching ₱325.808 billion.

The agency said it exceeded its target of ₱314.660 billion by ₱11.148 billion or 3.5%.

The BOC reported a growth of ₱19.729 billion or 6.4% compared to the same period in 2025.

The bureau this sustained revenue performance and strong start toward its trillion-peso goal for 2026.

The BOC also posted the highest April collection in its history, collecting ₱86.400 billion, surpassing its target of ₱78.600 billion by 9.9% or ₱7.800 billion and increasing by 15.7% or ₱11.699 billion from the same month last year, based on preliminary data.

“This is our highest year-to-date surplus on record for the last 10 years, and it reflects the discipline, integrity, and consistency of our personnel across all ports. Even in the face of global uncertainties and policy shifts that affect our revenue base, we continue to deliver results that directly support government programs and national development,” BOC Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno said.