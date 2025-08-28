BOC seizes ₱605-M smuggled cigarettes

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) seized around ₱605.29 million worth of illicit cigarettes following an inspection of a warehouse in Plaridel, Bulacan on Wednesday.

BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said the operation stemmed from reports relayed by the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service-Manila International Container Port (CIIS-MICP) about suspicious warehouse activities.

Acting on a Letter of Authority, BOC agents uncovered 8,647 master cases of imported cigarettes with Chinese and Vietnamese markings.

The contraband had no Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) tax stamps and lacked government-mandated graphic health warnings.

Three individuals were arrested during the raid. They are undergoing inquest proceedings before the Department of Justice.

The BOC said a warrant of seizure and detention will be issued for violations of the National Internal Revenue Code, the National Tobacco Administration Memorandum Circular No. 02 (s.2020), and the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

The operation was spearheaded by the BOC Intelligence and Enforcement Groups, Intellectual Property Rights Division, CIIS-MICP, and Enforcement and Security Service–Port of Manila, with support from the Philippine Coast Guard and barangay officials.

“Our proactive enforcement ensures that we are fully compliant with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to stop illicit cigarettes from infiltrating legitimate trade channels and protect the welfare of our citizens,” the BOC chief said.

He added that criminal charges will be filed against the registered warehouse owner.