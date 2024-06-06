BOC seizes P3.9M kush, cannabis vapes in Clark

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Clark on Wednesday confiscated more than two kilograms of high-grade marijuana or "kush" and 156 cannabis-infused disposable vapes estimated at over P3.9 million.

BOC Port of Clark District Collector Erastus Sandino Austria said the illegal drugs were concealed in a parcel declared as “accessories” that arrived from California in the United States on May 25.

The contraband was discovered after the parcel was marked by X-ray Inspection Project personnel due to an unusual X-ray image.

The substance were subjected to K9 sniffing, which indicated the possible presence of prohibited drugs.

During the physical examination, officers discovered dried leaves and fruiting tops suspected to be high-grade marijuana and assorted vape cartridges.

Samples were turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for chemical laboratory analysis.

The examination later confirmed the presence of marijuana, a dangerous drug under Republic Act 9165 (RA) or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The BOC Port of Clark issued a warrant of seizure and detention against the subject shipment for violation of Section 118 (g), 119 (d), and 1113 par. f, I, and l (3 and 4) of RA 10863 (Customs Modernization and Tariff Act) in relation to RA 9165, as amended.