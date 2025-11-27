BOC seizes P807-K high-grade marijuana concealed in ‘Labubu’ toys

The Bureau of Customs (BOC), through the Port of Clark, has intercepted 538 grams of high-grade marijuana or “kush” with an estimated value of PHP807,000.

In a statement on Wednesday, Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said the seized contraband, which was concealed inside a parcel declared as “keychains”, originated from Hong Kong and was bound for Biñan, Laguna.

The parcel arrived on Nov. 15 and was flagged by the BOC’s X-ray Inspection Project (XIP) due to suspicious images revealed during scanning.

On Nov. 19, operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) conducted a K-9 sniff test, which yielded positive indications for narcotics.

A full physical examination followed, revealing two boxes of “Labubu” keychains. Each box contained two transparent sealed pouches filled with dried leaves and fruiting tops suspected to be high-grade marijuana.

Samples submitted to PDEA for chemical analysis confirmed the substance as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the active component in marijuana and a dangerous drug under Republic Act (RA) 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, as amended.

A warrant of seizure and detention was issued against the shipment for violating Section 118(g), Section 119(d), and Section 1113 paragraphs (f), (i), and (l) of Republic Act No. 10863, otherwise known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA), in relation to RA 9165.

District Collector Jairus Reyes underscored the vigilance and profiling skills of the port’s frontline officers that resulted in the seizure of the illegal drugs.

“The Port of Clark maintains a heightened watch against any form of drug smuggling. Our proactive operations safeguard the public from the harms of illegal drugs and contribute to building safer communities,” he said. (PNA)