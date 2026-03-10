BOC turns over P102M to Bureau of Treasury

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Tuesday turned over P102.4 million proceeds from the public auction of luxury vehicles registered to the Discaya family and their companies to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

The agency confiscated the vehicles for violation of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

The 13 high-value vehicles include a 2022 Toyota Tundra, 2023 Toyota Sequoia, 2023 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, 2022 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, 2019 Mercedes-Benz G500 Brabus, 2021 Lincoln Navigator L, 2022 Bentley Bentayga, 2024 Lincoln Navigator, 2022 GMC Yukon Denali, 2021 Cadillac Escalade, 2022 Maserati Levante Modena, 2022 GMC Yukon XL Denali, and a 2022 Cadillac Escalade ESV.

Following the seizure, the bureau said it conducted a series of public auctions to ensure transparency and maximize the value recovered for the government.

The BOC added that the first public auction was conducted on November 20, 2025, where a 2022 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG was sold for ₱15,611,710.

A 2019 Mercedes-Benz G500 Brabus was likewise purchased for ₱15,500,000, and a 2021 Lincoln Navigator L was acquired for ₱7,100,000, generating a total of ₱38,211,710 in proceeds.

The second public auction took place on December 5, 2025.

During this auction, the BOC said that a 2022 Toyota Tundra was purchased for ₱3,480,000, while a 2023 Toyota Sequoia was sold for ₱6,000,000.

The third public auction was conducted on February 11, 2026, where the 2023 Rolls-Royce Cullinan was sold for ₱29,026,000.

The BOC said the fourth public auction took place on February 25, 2026, where a 2024 Lincoln Navigator was purchased for ₱6,950,000, a 2022 Cadillac Escalade ESV was acquired for ₱6,623,000, and a 2022 Bentley Bentayga was sold for ₱12,178,174.15, generating a total of ₱25,751,174.15.

The agency said that nine of the 13 seized vehicles have been successfully sold through public auctions, generating total proceeds amounting to ₱102,468,884.15.

The four vehicles that remained unsold will be offered in subsequent public auctions, the bureau said.

These include the 2022 GMC Yukon Denali, the 2021 Cadillac Escalade, the 2022 Maserati Levante Modena, and the 2022 GMC Yukon XL Denali. (via BOC)