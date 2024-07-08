BODIES OF BEAUTY QUEEN, BF FOUND

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The bodies of Kapampangan beauty queen Geneva Sarita Lopez and her Israeli fiancé Yitshak Cohen were found over the weekend in Capas, Tarlac.

This was confirmed by the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Saturday after they exhumed the couple’s remains in a remote quarry site in Barangay Sta. Lucia.

Colonel Jean Fajardo, PNP spokesperson, said elements of a special investigation task group (SITG) conducted a search on the supposed burial site through a warrant issued by the court.

The SITG operatives were joined by Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda.

In a radio interview, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime Santiago said Lopez and Cohen both sustained two gunshot wounds.

He said Lopez had gunshots on her thigh and chest while Cohen was on his chest and armpit.

Santiago said the bullets found in the bodies of the victims were undergoing a ballistics examination.

The couple were last seen riding an SUV towards Tarlac province for a land transaction on June 21, 2024.

The SUV was later discovered burned and abandoned in Capas on June 22, 2024.

Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos said the PNP will not stop until the persons responsible for crime are penalized.

"This heartbreaking discovery underscores our unwavering resolve to bring justice to all victims. We will not rest until those responsible are held accountable. Justice will be served,” Abalos said.

Pineda asked for prayers for the souls of the couple.

“Ipagdasal po natin ang kanilang kaluluwa. Nakikiramay po ako sa mga pamilya. Patuloy po akong tutulong sa paghahanap ng hustisya para kay Geneva at Yitshak,” said Pineda.