BOF Advances in Sustainable Power

Practical measures speak louder than bold promises, and BOF continues to prove that sustainability is best demonstrated through action. For the homegrown rural bank, sustainability means growing with intention, investing responsibly today so communities can thrive tomorrow. This philosophy guides the Bank’s decisions. In 2024, it took clear form when solar panels were installed at the BOF Corporate Center, translating principle into practice and setting the direction for future operations.

The shift did not stop there. In December 2025, BOF Candaba Branch followed. By January 2026, installations were completed in the Lubao Sta. Cruz, Bacolor, Porac, and Floridablanca Poblacion branches. With the Corporate Center and five branches now operating on solar power, a total of six BOF sites are currently equipped with solar panel systems. Each location is fitted with either a 16kW or 12kW solar panel system, depending on operational requirements and facility size. The steady expansion reflects a deliberate, systemwide strategy rather than a one-time initiative.

Soon, more BOF branches will be equipped with solar panels, with Lubao Sto. Tomas, Arayat, and Capas branches scheduled this year. Once completed, the Bank will have a total of nine solar-powered sites, further strengthening its transition to renewable energy across its network.

To extend the benefits of clean energy beyond its own operations, BOF is empowering clients to make the shift as well. Through the Eco-RISE Solar Loan, the Bank provides flexible financing options for households and businesses looking to invest in renewable energy solutions.

When asked why BOF transitioned to clean energy, President and CEO Paolo David Carlos underscored the Bank’s role in addressing climate change. “We have to start by reducing our carbon emissions and thinking of ways to care for the well-being of future generations,” he said. He further emphasized the responsibility of business leaders: “We must become good stewards of resources and start sustainable practices for the good of the environment.”

The initiative aligns with BOF’s broader sustainability agenda, which integrates responsible practices into both operations and corporate social responsibility programs. Through these deliberate measures, BOF demonstrates that sustainability is not an abstract goal but a disciplined practice. By improving energy efficiency, adopting renewable power, and encouraging responsible resource use, the Bank affirms that steady, thoughtful action today builds a stronger and more resilient institution for tomorrow. | By Mark Cyrille B. Paulo