BOF Arayat Branch: New Look, Familiar Presence

After 33 years of serving the people of Arayat, BOF, Inc. is giving one of its longest-standing branches a fresh new look.

The BOF Arayat Branch celebrated its Blessing and Inauguration on August 11, Tuesday, in Población, Arayat, Pampanga. Established in September 1993, the branch has been part of the town’s growth for more than three decades, serving residents even before banking became widely accessible in the area.

The occasion brought together BOF executives, valued clients, and local government officials, reflecting the strong ties the branch has built within the community. The blessing and inauguration was led by Rev. Fr. Homer Policarpio and attended by BOF President and CEO Paolo David Carlos, Director and Immediate Past President Susan David-Nunga, Senior Executive Vice President Jaime P. Panganiban, Executive Vice President Rona Q. Binuya, VP for Marketing and Communications Zabrina David Nunga, AVP for Branch Sales Group Annette G. Tongol, and Branch Operations Group Head Aiza Marie L. Vergara.

Representing the local government were Mayor Jeffrey M. Luriz and Councilor Nestor “Loi” E. Changcoco. In his message, Mayor Luriz extended his congratulations to BOF and underscored the importance of government-private sector collaboration in creating more opportunities for the people of Arayat.

The refreshed Arayat Branch is the 14th of BOF’s 22 branches to adopt the bank’s updated branding, bringing a fresh presence to a familiar place while continuing a relationship built over three decades.