BOF AutoBonanza 2024

October 1, 2024 - BOF proudly launched its AutoBonanza 2024 today at the BOF Corporate Center in San Fernando, Pampanga. The event, which runs from October 1 to 11, 2024, offers a variety of vehicle options from Central Luzon’s top dealerships. From sedans to SUVs, the Auto Bonanza 2024 showcases the latest in automotive technology, catering to diverse preferences and budgets.
Several dealerships from the Laus Auto Group were also present at the event, represented by a delegation led by Mr. Alfie Adriano, EVP and Group COO of the Laus Group of Companies. Their participation further cemented the strong partnership between BOF and the Laus Auto Group, offering clients exclusive deals and a diverse range of vehicle models.
The opening program concluded with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the car display venue, officially opening the exhibition to the public. Clients and guests are encouraged to explore the vehicles on display, take test drives, and take advantage of the exclusive offers available throughout the duration of the event.