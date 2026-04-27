BOF Magalang Branch: Stronger at the Core

BOF held the blessing and inauguration of its Magalang Branch in Sta. Cruz on April 23, Thursday. The ceremony brought together leaders, partners, and valued clients in a gathering that reflected both continuity and renewed purpose. It marked the refreshed space of the branch which has served the community since it first opened in July 2004.
Rev. Fr. Juan Danilo L. Dizon led the blessing rites, dedicating the revitalized branch to service, stewardship, and community partnership. Present during the event were BOF’s leadership, led by President and CEO Paolo David Carlos, alongside Director and Immediate Past President Susan David-Nunga, Senior Executive Vice President Jaime P. Panganiban, and Executive Vice President Rona Q. Binuya.
Also in attendance were key officers, including Aiza Marie L. Vergara, Branch Operations Group Head; Grace D. Castro, Vice President of the Lending Group; and Zabrina David Nunga, Vice President of the Marketing and Communications Group. Valued clients joined the occasion, including former Magalang Mayor Daniel Lacson Jr., underscoring the strong relationship between the Bank and the community it serves.
As the 12th branch to carry BOF’s refreshed look since the 2022 rebranding, the reimagined BOF Magalang Branch represents more than a physical upgrade. It reflects the Bank’s continued commitment to financial inclusion, ensuring that individuals, families, and local enterprises have access to reliable and responsive financial services.