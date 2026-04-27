BOF Magalang Branch: Stronger at the Core

BOF held the blessing and inauguration of its Magalang Branch in Sta. Cruz on April 23, Thursday. The ceremony brought together leaders, partners, and valued clients in a gathering that reflected both continuity and renewed purpose. It marked the refreshed space of the branch which has served the community since it first opened in July 2004.

Rev. Fr. Juan Danilo L. Dizon led the blessing rites, dedicating the revitalized branch to service, stewardship, and community partnership. Present during the event were BOF’s leadership, led by President and CEO Paolo David Carlos, alongside Director and Immediate Past President Susan David-Nunga, Senior Executive Vice President Jaime P. Panganiban, and Executive Vice President Rona Q. Binuya.