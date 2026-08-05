BOF reopens Capas branch

The BOF marked another milestone with the blessing and inauguration of its newly renovated and rebranded Capas Branch in Poblacion, Capas, Tarlac on August 3, Monday.
Originally opened in 1997 as BOF's second branch outside Pampanga, the Capas Branch has served the community for nearly three decades. As it prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2027, its refreshed space reflects BOF's commitment to delivering excellent service closer to the communities it serves. It is the 13th branch to undergo renovation and rebranding out of the bank’s network of 22 branches across Central Luzon.
The ceremony was led by Rev. Fr. Charles Corpuz together with BOF President and CEO Paolo David Carlos, Director and Immediate Past President Susan David-Nunga, Senior Executive Vice President Jaime P. Panganiban, Executive Vice President Rona Q. Binuya, Vice President Zabrina David Nunga, Vice President Grace D. Castro, Assistant Vice President Annette G. Tongol, Branch Operations Group Head Aiza Marie L. Vergara.
BOF Consultant and Young Entrepreneurs of Pampanga Adviser Anton Tyrone Rodriguez also attended the event, while the Office of Mayor Roseller "Boots" Rodriguez also conveyed its congratulations through Sec. Ma. Cristina T. Mason.
As BOF continues to modernize its branch network, the newly inaugurated Capas Branch stands as a testament to the Bank's enduring presence in the community and its commitment to providing accessible, inclusive, and customer-centered banking for generations to come.