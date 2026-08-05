BOF reopens Capas branch

The BOF marked another milestone with the blessing and inauguration of its newly renovated and rebranded Capas Branch in Poblacion, Capas, Tarlac on August 3, Monday.

Originally opened in 1997 as BOF's second branch outside Pampanga, the Capas Branch has served the community for nearly three decades. As it prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2027, its refreshed space reflects BOF's commitment to delivering excellent service closer to the communities it serves. It is the 13th branch to undergo renovation and rebranding out of the bank’s network of 22 branches across Central Luzon.