BOF San Fernando Dolores Branch Returns to HD Central

BOF marked a momentous milestone on October 10, 2025, with the blessing and inauguration of its newly renovated San Fernando Dolores Branch, now back at its original location in HD Central, MacArthur Highway, Dolores, City of San Fernando, Pampanga. The event signified not only the branch’s homecoming but also BOF’s continued commitment to serving the evolving needs of its clients with excellence and innovation.

President and CEO Paolo David Carlos delivered an inspiring keynote highlighting the branch’s legacy and its vital role in the bank’s service network. The event was graced by BOF Past Presidents Teresa David-Carlos and Susan David-Nunga, Director and Senior Relationship Manager Michelle Anne David-Tancungco, together with members of the Management Committee; Senior Executive Vice President Jaime P. Panganiban, Executive Vice President Rona Q. Binuya, Vice President for Corporate Affairs Zabrina David Nunga, Vice President of Lending Department Grace D. Castro, and Assistant Vice President of Branch Banking Group Annette G. Tongol.

Also in attendance were officers from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) San Fernando Branch, led by Acting Area Head James Terence B. Villanueva, along with valued clients and partners, including Reynaldo S. David of House of David Realty and Development Corporation.

Originally opened in 1994 alongside BOF’s former head office, the San Fernando Dolores Branch continues to embody the bank’s enduring spirit of service, partnership, and progress, renewed today with a vision to empower communities across Pampanga and beyond.