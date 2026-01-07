BOF Strengthens Presence with Candaba Branch Inauguration

BOF welcomed 2026 on a high note with the Blessing and Inauguration of its newly renovated and rebranded Candaba Branch on January 5. More than a ceremony, the event underscored how the homegrown rural bank continues to evolve with purpose and confidence in its direction.

Located in Poblacion, San Agustin, the BOF Candaba Branch opened almost three decades ago, in 1998, and is the 8th branch within BOF’s network of 22 branches across Central Luzon. Its transformation reflects BOF's steady, thoughtful progress through the years.

Present at the inauguration were BOF leadership, led by President and CEO Paolo David Carlos, alongside Director and Immediate Past President Susan David-Nunga; Senior Executive Vice President Jaime P. Panganiban; and Executive Vice President Rona Q. Binuya.

BOF Officers were also in attendance, including Aiza Marie L. Vergara, Branch Operations Group Head, Annette G. Tongol, Assistant Vice President of Branch Sales Group; Grace D. Castro, Vice President of Lending Group; and Zabrina David Nunga, Vice President of Marketing and Communications Group.

The occasion was further honored by Candaba Vice Mayor Thelma C. Macapagal, members of the Sangguniang Bayan ng Candaba, and San Agustin Brgy. Captain Billy Pamintuan. Also present were Candaba Municipal Administrator Daniel Gallardo and Atty. Rhod Michael A. Leyson, Acting Area Director of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas San Fernando, who both delivered congratulatory messages to BOF and its valued clients.

In his message, Mr. Carlos highlighted BOF’s commitment to sustainability through the installation of a 12-kilowatt peak hybrid solar panel system that will power the branch with clean, renewable energy.

As BOF moves forward in 2026, the renewed Candaba Branch stands as a testament of the impact that the bank has made and the progress that it nurtures. It will continue to serve as a space where growth remains rooted and firmly focused on a sustainable future.