'Bokashi balls' released for Manila Bay rehab

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Some 8,000 bokashi balls were released by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) into the Ibayo River in Balanga City.

The agency said initiative will help in restoring the waters of Manila Bay.

Bokashi balls, locally known as 'Mabuhay balls,' act as probiotics for the river.

The mud balls contain active microorganisms that break down toxins in the water, increase the amount of dissolved oxygen, and reduce fecal coliform bacteria.

Government workers, along with personnel from SM City Bataan, conducted a coastal cleanup in Barangay Puerto Rivas. The group collected 110 kilograms of residual waste.

The initiatives are part of the Philippine Environment Month observance in June, established by Presidential Proclamation No. 237, signed in 1988 by former President Corazon C. Aquino, and World Environment Day, observed every June 5.