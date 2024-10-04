Bondoc seeks reelection

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Pampanga Fourth District Representative Anna York P. Bondoc-Sagum filed her certificate of candidacy for reelection before the Commission on Elections - Pampanga on Thursday, October 3.

Bondoc-Sagum said she wants to continue her programs on education, health, and infrastructure aimed at uplifting the lives of her constituents.

She cited the establishments of high schools, and tertiary schools including Don Honoria Ventura State University (DHVSU) in Macabebe, Pampanga State University in San Simon, and DHVSU medical school in Sto. Tomas.

The lawmaker also mentioned the distribution of educational assistance to students; and the construction of a ring dike in Macabebe and Masantol, among others.

“Marami pa po tayong plano sa fourth district. Of course, ‘yung Korean flood control loan natin ay tuluy-tuloy and we are also starting ‘yung Macabebe-Masantol ring dike,” Bondoc said.

Bondoc was joined by former Board Member Nestor “Bay” Tolentino who also filed his COC for his former position.

The two officials were accompanied by officials of different towns in the fourth district.