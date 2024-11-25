Bong Pineda reiterates support to Team Geld-Jun

MABALACAT CITY — Philantropist Rodolfo “Bong” Pineda expressed his full support anew for Mabalacat City mayoralty candidate Geld Aquino and his runningmates on Sunday, November 24.

Pineda joined Aquino, his running mate Councilor Jun Castro, and their councilorables during a consultation meeting in Barangay Bical.

In his speech, Pineda reiterated his support for Aquino’s team and pledged active involvement throughout their quest for mayoralty.

“Gusto kong magbago ang patakbo ng Mabalacat. Mayaman ang Mabalacat pero hindi natitikman ng tao. Kaya buo ang suporta ko ang Geld Aquino. Kapag nanalo ‘yan, tutulong ako dito at lahat ng sinabi ko, gagawin ko,” he said.

Aquino expressed his gratitude to Pineda for his trust and support, particularly for personally joining his team during the consultative meeting.

He also thanked the hundreds of Barangay Bical residents who participated in the gathering.

“Ang saya pala sa pakiramdam na sa lugar ng katunggali mo ay marami palang sumusuporta at naniniwala sa aking adhikain na makatulong at makaantabay sa tao para sa tunay na pagbabago, tunay na pagbibigay ng tunay na serbisyo. At sinisiguro ko na sa aking pag-upo, ang pondo ng siyudad ay pondo ng bawat Mabalaqueño,” Aquino said.

Former Mayor Boking Morales, along with candidates of first district Board Member Christian Halili and Cherry Manalo, also showed their support to the Aquino's team during the gathering.